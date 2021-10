After a very deflating shutout loss in Game 1 of the NLDS, the Dodgers bounced back strong in Game 2, with a huge 9-2 win in San Francisco on Saturday night. Splitting the first two games in San Francisco against Kevin Gausman and Logan Webb was huge. Webb was unhittable on Friday, but the Dodgers won’t have to worry about him if they win the next two games at home. These are the two best teams in baseball, and after that split in San Francisco, it’s now essentially a best of three series, with the first two being in Los Angeles. Max Scherzer is the Game 3 starter for the Dodgers, while old friend Alex Wood will be making his first postseason start for the Giants.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO