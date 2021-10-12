CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Doyle got away with shove before Ravens penalty

By Dan Benton
 9 days ago
You know what they say: NFL officials never see the instigator, just the person who retaliates. And Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle took complete advantage of that on Monday night. Following a second-and-20 pass that picked up just two yards with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Doyle...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jack Doyle
