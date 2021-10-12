CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic job recovery in Illinois lags other states

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - A new study looks at how Illinois and other blue states compare with red states in recovery from jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. MoneyGeek’s study, “American Employment and the Pandemic: COVID-19 Cases and Job Recovery by State and Political Affiliation” found that 14 states fully recovered to jobs levels above those in February 2020, a month before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

#Red States#Blue States#Illinoisans#Harvard University#Illinois Policy Institute
