Chiefs superfans X-Factor, RedXtreme respond to fight inside Arrowhead caught on video

By Jacob Kittilstad
 9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second home game in a row, fighting in the stands of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is all over social media, this time with an odd twist.

Two weeks ago, it was fans brawling as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. This weekend it was superfans squaring up early in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

If you’ve spent any time around the stadium on gameday, you’ve likely heard of at least one of the men involved.

The man who calls himself the X-Factor has been around for decades. In a Twitter video , he’s seen getting knocked out by another superfan that the people in section 129 known as RedXtreme.

“They kicked me out of Arrowhead. First time ever X-Factor’s been kicked out,” Ty “X-Factor” Rowton said during an interview Monday.

The video of the X-Factor falling after an apparent punch has nearly a million views on Twitter. The X-Factor explained what happened — from his perspective — and who was involved.

“He’s my old apprentice. I actually made him famous. You know, gave him the name RedXtreme,” Rowton said. “I saw him come run up the stairs at me and he had that look, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ So I like tried to grab his jersey to stop him and talk to him. But like the movie ‘Friday,’ he Deebo’d me.”

“One punch and I saw stars,” Rowton said.

“Then they took me to triage at Arrowhead, checked me out. I felt alright at the time, but then I didn’t know I had broke my ribs,” Rowton said.

RedXtreme posted a 17-minute video message to his Facebook page following the incident. He blamed the X-Factor for this: “A cup of water was thrown and hit my wife in the back and splashed onto me.”

He continued: “I have never in my life felt so bad about feeling so good because knocking that low-life son-of-a-[expletive] out was the greatest feeling I’ve had in a long time.”

“My problem is it happened inside the stadium. And I never imagined in my life I would behave in that manner in the stadium,” RedXtreme said in the video.

He also accused the X-Factor of being inebriated during the incident.

“He says that I’m a meth addict — which I’m a cocaine addict and alcoholic, been clean for four years,” Rowton said. “He said I threw a water bottle at him, which I didn’t.”

Rowton said he’s had a “wild” week, including flipping his car, but is clear about whether he’d retire after the incident.

“No. This is making me stronger. You know, Jesus was persecuted. I’ll come back stronger,” Rowton said.

At this moment, authorities are not involved in this situation. Neither of the men involved have expressed interest in pressing charges of any kind.

Two weeks ago, Jackson County prosecutors filed a variety of charges against five people in a fight. Those charges included assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The X-Factor is planning on attending next weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs game in Washington D.C.

