Beaufort County Community College sees double-digit rise in enrollment

Enrollment at Beaufort County Community College has surged since the college announced its Beaufort Promise program to cover tuition and fees through 2023. BCCC’s unduplicated headcount for students enrolled in college credit classes rose by 29 percent for fall 2021 over fall 2020, from 1470 to 1904 students. The college received over 2100 applications since announcing the Beaufort Promise, double what its applications were during the same time period in 2020. Applications for 2021 have already surpassed annual totals for the previous five years. In response, the college continues to add additional classes to meet the demand, including eight-week online classes that start on October 12.