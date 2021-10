As U.S. government bodies and businesses have rolled out vaccine mandates in the last few months, one group has proven stubbornly resistant: the police. CNN recently reported that as many as half of Chicago’s 12,000 police officers have refused to submit their vaccine status to the city. In Seattle, nearly 140 officers out of a force of 1,325 have so far refused to be vaccinated, while less than 50 percent of Virginia state troopers are unvaccinated. In Las Vegas and Atlanta, only a third of police officers have gotten the shots. In the nation’s capital, 42 percent of its police department’s officers remain unvaccinated.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO