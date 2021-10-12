CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrington, TN

OBITUARY: James “Jimmy” Hawkins

 9 days ago
James “Jimmy” Hawkins, 91, of Arrington, Tennessee, passed away on October 8, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. James Hawkins was born in Arrington, Tennessee to J. H Hawkins and Ora G. Hawkins on August 30, 1930. He worked in agriculture and carpentry during his lifetime. An avid champion fox hunter and fox horn blower, Jimmy was well respected in the woods as well as the ball fields. Jimmy played travel and community team baseball and was a devoted baseball fan throughout his life. Jimmy had a great love of the land and enjoyed being with his family, friends and neighbors.

