The College of Business and Public Administration at Drake University is rolling out a new undergraduate business law degree program to provide students with expertise in how businesses operate in an increasingly complex and dynamic legal environment. The major is designed for aspiring lawyers and other students who want to have a more thorough understanding of how to practically apply existing laws and regulations in a business environment so they can pursue the many rewarding careers that exist at the intersection of business and law.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO