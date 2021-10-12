Lost your COVID vaccine card? No worries.

Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco now have laws requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. So far, LA has the strictest proof of vaccination mandate in response to the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Delta variant. Under the new law, which goes into effect November 4, businesses will require people 12 and older to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, museums, salons and many other venues. Health experts say that fully vaccinated individuals carry less of a viral load if exposed to COVID-19 and therefore, make it hard for the virus and infection to spread. People across the country are getting their Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
