Public Health

Lost your COVID vaccine card? No worries.

By Alaina Jonathan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny Health Network has hosted vaccine clinics since they received the first shipment of Pfizer earlier this year. Now they're looking to continue to administer the first and second doses of the COVID shot, as well as potential third dose to people who fall into the category of needing a booster.

