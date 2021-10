Two small towns in Texas are mourning the loss of three middle schoolers who were killed earlier this week after being ejected from a truck involved in a rollover crash. The students have been identified by their schools and obituaries as Kooper Preston and Luis Nevarez, both 13 years old, and Aydan Mooney. The students attend schools in White Deer and Pampa, small towns in the Texas panhandle.

