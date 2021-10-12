CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers rise again in USA TODAY NFL power rankings

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers climbed in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings.

After falling all the way to No. 16 after two weeks, the Packers moved up to No. 9 entering Week 6. Matt LaFleur’s team finally got back into the top 10 last week.

The Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday and have now won four straight games after starting 0-1.

The top four teams in the rankings are all from the NFC: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The Packers are the fifth-highest-ranked team from the NFC.

Up next for the Packers are the Chicago Bears. Winners of two straight games, the Bears jumped from No. 24 last week to No. 14 this week.

The Bengals dropped one spot to No. 15 after losing to the Packers at home on Sunday.

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

Week 5: No. 10

Week 6: No. 9

