CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Launch $1 Billion Partnership

By Jem Aswad
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management have launched a $1 billion partnership to invest in songs, recorded music, music IP and royalties, the companies announced Tuesday morning. The news comes amid a flurry of activity by major finance players in the music space, with KKR reportedly in negotiations to buy a $1 billion catalog from Kobalt Capital, Apollo Global Management is investing up to $1 billion in the new music rights firm HarbourView, following blockbuster deals for the catalogs of Bob Dylan (Universal Music Publishing for nearly $400 million), Neil Young (half of his song catalog to Hipgnosis for $100 million) and Stevie Nicks (her song catalog plus other intellectual property to Primary Wave for $100 million) and others.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kobalt Sells Fund II, With Songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and More, to KKR Venture for $1.1 Billion

As expected, the global investment firm KKR and Kobalt Capital Limited have announced that KKR, together with its co-invest partner, Dundee Partners, the investment office of the Hendel family, have purchased the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio from KCL for approximately $1.1 billion. The catalog includes over 62,000 music publishing copyrights, with songs by the Weeknd, Lorde and many more artists across multiple genres. According to the announcement, Kobalt Music Publishing — one of the world’s largest publishers — will continue to administer and service the works in Fund II under a multi-year agreement. The company represents over 600 publishers, more than...
ENTERTAINMENT
Baller Status

Duckwrth Launches Hunter Boots Partnership

Los Angeles-based artist Duckwrth has announced that he has entered into a partnership with British heritage brand Hunter Boots. Following his recently wrapped sold out U.S. tour in support of his new album, SG8*, Duckwrth is set to be for Billie Eilish on her “Happier Than Ever” 2022 tour. Earlier this year, he also gained recognition for being featured in the new Space Jam movie soundtrack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Corporate Partnerships Manager

The Royal Osteoporosis Society is the only UK-wide organisation dedicated to finding a cure for osteoporosis and improving the lives of everyone affected by it. We help the nation look after its bones and appreciate the importance of bone health for everybody. The ROS relies on donations to fund its work, and partnerships with for-profit companies can help with the charity’s vision of a future without osteoporosis.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merck Mercuriadis
Person
Jeff Bhasker
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
coingeek.com

Unbounded Enterprise launches partnership with Built By Gamers

At CoinGeek this past week, Unbounded Enterprise’s CEO Jackson Laskey and Built By Gamer’s (BBG) Strategic Advisor Taylor Searle shared the stage in a panel titled “Online Games: Next Level on the BSV Blockchain”. The two companies will continue to work together in varying capacities moving forward, with Unbounded Enterprise providing technology to help enhance and gamify the fan experience for BBG’s audience of over 10 million gamers, and BBG directing this large and growing audience towards Unbounded Enterprise products such as NFTY Jigs, and Duro Dogs. Unbounded Enterprise will be launching NFTY Jigs, a digital goods platform that will revolutionize blockchain gaming, and Duro Dogs, the first game on the NFTY Jigs platform, this Fall.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kirkland-led Blackstone forms $1 bln partnership to invest in music

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Stephenson Harwood are advising Blackstone Inc on its partnership with advisory firm Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd, as private equity investors increase their bets on the music industry and online streaming. As part of the deal, revealed on Tuesday, the companies will initially invest $1...
BUSINESS
celebrityaccess.com

Blackstone To Invest $1Bn In Music Rights With Hipgnosis And Merck Mercuriadis

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Blackstone, one of the world’s largest private equity management firms, has confirmed it plans to invest $1bn USD to acquire music rights through a partnership with Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis. The investment, first reported by Music Business Worldwide, will be made into Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a new...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Blackstone Officially Announces $1B Investment in Music Assets With Hipgnosis

Under the deal, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management and support its expansion. Following reports last week that investment firm Blackstone was entering a new $1 billion partnership with Merck Mercuriadis, the companies made an official announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 12) announcing the deal. Through the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Music Catalog#Music Business#Ip#Kkr#Kobalt Capital#Apollo Global Management#Harbourview#Primary Wave#Hipgnosis Songs#Eurythmics#Hsm#Variety Hipgnosis
IBTimes

Blackstone To Spend $1 Bn On Song Rights In New Venture

Financial giant Blackstone will invest $1 billion in a partnership with Hipgnosis to acquire music rights and manage catalogs, the companies announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Blackstone will also take an undisclosed stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, which is led by longtime music industry executive Merck Mercuriadis, and which went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Flare Finance launches ExFi platform and announces new partnership

Flare Finance, the first DeFi platform on the Flare Finance Network has launched an Experimental Finance (ExFi) platform. The ExFi has been released on the Songbird, the Canary Network for Flare. The ExFi platform will serve as a testing ground for developers who would have the option to test their products. This launch is mainly aimed at helping developers eliminate bugs or hacks at the experimental level before making it to the main network. Interestingly, Flare Finance has already clarified that not all products that are launched on the ExFi will make it to the main network.
ECONOMY
Deadline

CAA’s Richard Lovett On Fighting For Client Pay When “Streamers Are Not Anxious To Share Their Data”

CAA co-chair Richard Lovett said the agency’s battle with Warner Bros. and Walt Disney over client compensation – conflicts that in the past have rarely spilled into view publicly – are part of a broad struggle to define value in a streaming landscape where numbers are scarce. “How do you understand and protect the value of a client? How should a client be paid … when data is something we are chasing,” he said during a Q&A at the WSJ Live conference Tuesday. “So when Warner Bros. announced late last year that its 2021 film slate would be released day-and-date on HBO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

WarnerMedia Leadership on ‘Dune: Part 2,’ Discovery Merger Progress and Why ‘Ted Lasso’ Isn’t on HBO Max

On the eve of AT&T’s third-quarter earnings report, WarnerMedia’s top leadership invited Variety to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank for an open-ended conversation about where the company is headed as regulators scrutinize its planned merger with Discovery Inc. That deal will see the entertainment division spun off from the telecom giant a mere three years after AT&T finalized its purchase of HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner networks for $85.4 billion. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studio and Networks Group, and Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer, were all present...
BUSINESS
WWD

For the Saks Off 5th Dot-com and Stores, Two New HR Leaders

Click here to read the full article. Saks Off 5th, which recently separated its dot-com and store operations into separate companies, has appointed two new human resources leaders. Saksoff5th.com named Maggie Gregg chief human resources officer, and a member of the company’s executive committee, reporting directly to Paige Thomas, president and chief executive officer. Additionally, the Saks Off 5th stores company, known as O5, appointed Abby Duran chief human resources officer, reporting directly to Rob Brooks, president of O5. Duran will serve as a member of the O5 executive committee. “As separate business entities, both have distinct associate needs that require dedicated HR...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
BUSINESS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Pandora Hires Audrey Cleo Yap as Culture and Trends Expert

Pandora has hired Audrey Cleo Yap (pictured) as its first-ever culture and trends expert; Yap also serves as a broadcast personality who will represent the SiriusXM-owned platform on TV, radio and online. She reports to Jason Roth, communications director at Pandora. Said Yap: “I’m incredibly excited to dive into my passion for music and tech with Pandora. As a journalist, I know some of the best stories come from the intersection of data and human-driven narratives. I can’t wait to share all of the great music, features and experiences on Pandora, as well as dive into the wealth of stories to be...
MUSIC
Variety

Liberty Media Sells Entire iHeartMedia Stake, Ending Bid to Build Media Conglomerate

Liberty Media is exiting the radio business, selling its entire stake in iHeartMedia. According to an iHeartMedia Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Liberty Media offloaded its 5.94 million shares of Class A common stock in an open market block trade in a sale worth upwards of $150 million. Between November 2017 and February 2018, Liberty Media purchased $600 million of iHeartMedia debt for a total of $490 million. After iHeartRadio reduced its debt load through a bankruptcy settlement, the bonds were converted into about 6.9 million shares. “We appreciate Liberty’s support for iHeartMedia, originally as a holder of debt which then converted...
MARKETS
Variety

Lewis Capaldi Named Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP London Music Awards

Lewis Capaldi led the 2021 ASCAP London Music Awards with four honors for his songwriting, including a top trophy for songwriter of the year, the performing rights organization announced Tuesday. The plaudits came as a result of the American success of two singles — “Someone You Loved,” which was also named song of the year and top streaming song, and “Before You Go,” which was cited as a Winning Hot 100 song. The ASCAP London Awards, which go to U.K. songwriters based on their play in the U.S., are being revealed in an online rollout yesterday and today in lieu of...
MUSIC
Variety

The Problem With Digital Radio’s Payment System (Guest Column)

This guest column was written by David Israelite, president & CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, the trade association representing American music publishers and their songwriting partners. Variety welcomes responsible commentary; please send music-related inquiries and submissions to music@variety.com.  They say there are no secrets in the music industry. But here’s one I’ll bet you didn’t know. In the United States, record labels and recording artists collect twice as much as songwriters and music publishers from the radio industry, despite terrestrial radio (AM-FM) not paying record labels and artists anything at all. You read that correctly. How is that possible? The answer is in...
MUSIC
The Independent

UK music streaming faces scrutiny from competition watchdog

Regulators are stepping up scrutiny of the United Kingdom's music streaming market to see whether there is enough competition after lawmakers outlined concerns that major online platforms like Spotify may be too dominant.The U.K.'s competition watchdog said Tuesday that it will carry out a “market study” to assess whether fresh measures are needed to improve streaming competition. The Competition and Markets Authority is taking action after an inquiry by lawmakers, who said in a report that three major music labels — Universal Music Sony Music and Warner Music — dominate the U.K. recording market. That allows them to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy