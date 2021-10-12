CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 things we learned from Bengals vs. Packers

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals have lost in a number of ways over the last few years, but they found a new way on Sunday. In case you just got back from Mars and didn’t hear about the game, the Bengals and Packers combined for five missed field goals in the last three minutes and overtime.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Field Goals#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Mvp
FanSided

Would the Packers trade Jordan Love before deadline?

When the Green Bay Packers moved up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, it seemed like the beginning of the end for Aaron Rodgers. With a lot changing in one and a half years, would the Packers move on from their succession plan and trade Love before the deadline?
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

'The only positive we can take from this is the effort we gave': Bengals fall to Packers in OT

During training camp, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was having a conversation with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. The two coaches became friends when they worked together with the Los Angeles Rams, and they were still about two months away from coaching against each other for the first time. At the time, it wasn’t clear yet whether or not Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play for the team this season.
NFL
Argus Observer Online

Click to follow coverage of Packers vs. Bengals

Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay visits Cincinnati Bengals. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the Bengals Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Packers pregame and Sunday TV schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers face off at 1 pm in what’s become one of the bigger Week 5 matchups, and we’ve got our first London game of the season between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons this morning. Here is a look at what’s on tap...
NFL
Decider

What Channel Is The Packers vs. Bengals Game On? Time, Packers vs. Bengals Live Stream Info

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the NFL season!. Can we interest anyone in a battle between two 3-1 teams? The Green Bay Packers enter today’s matchup on a three-game winning streak. After an opening week loss to the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers and company have defeated the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have also had a strong start to the season. After a Week 1 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Cincy lost to the Chicago Bears before defeating the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. This one could be the game of the week.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Within another demoralizing loss to the Green Bay Packers, Justin Fields provided splashes of ‘special’

In the development of a young quarterback, there always will be days like Sunday, when flashes of brilliance are obvious yet game-altering hiccups remain inevitable. Outings like the 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers will leave Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields to pick up the pieces and refocus while retaining confidence that he’s growing. The Bears had a chance to pull off a ...
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Analysis: What we learned from the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Detroit Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 4-2 on the season as they defeated the winless Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday at Ford Field. After a lackluster first half by the Bengals' offense, the unit caught fire in the second half. Cincinnati's first drive of the second half put the Bengals up 17-0 and put the game out of reach.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
NFL
CBS Seattle

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: ‘Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn’t There Yet’ For Bears, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS Chicago) — The Green Bay Packers have once again jumped out to an early lead in the NFC North race. Aaron Rodgers is in his usual elite form leading a balanced Packers attack. Most recently they disposed of the Bears, who are still finding their way with Justin Fields. Elsewhere in the division, Kirk Cousins is making plays and generally giving the Minnesota Vikings a chance to win. Jared Goff, like the rest of the Detroit Lions, are stuck in football purgatory. Rolling into Week 7, the Packers face another favorable matchup, when the Washington Football Team comes to town....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy