The Memphis Grizzlies look more ready than ever to begin the regular season, as they pounded the depleted Detroit Pistons 127-92 in their fourth preseason game. The first quarter was an absolute slog as the officials wanted it to be known early that this was THEIR preseason game, calling 18 fouls in the frame. Still, the Grizzlies rode aggressive play from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. along with opportunistic defense to take a 34-27 lead.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO