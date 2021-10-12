Demi Lovato Says Calling Extraterrestrials ‘Aliens’ Is Offensive

Demi Lovato has said referring to extraterrestrials as “aliens” is derogatory and the word should no longer be used for potential otherworldly visitors.

The singer’s bold comments came while promoting the new documentary Unidentified , in which they embark on a road trip to investigate the truth about perceived UFO phenomena.

Speaking to E! News , Lovato explained their reasoning while responding to fan speculation that they have a new unreleased song called “Aliens.”

Quashing the rumor, the singer said their fans should know they don’t call them “aliens” because it is a “derogatory term for anything.”

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” said Lovato.

“I call them ETs,” the 29-year-old singer added.

Unidentified follows Lovato, their sister Dallas, and friend Matthew on a quest across the U.S. to investigate UFO sightings.

They told Australian outlet Pedestrian.TV that the show was a “natural next step” at a time when they were “dipping their toes into a lot of different waters”.

“I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride,” Lovato said.

Lovato also explained their belief that aliens aren’t necessary the earth-destroying conquerers portrayed in big-budget action movies.

“I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago,” they pointed out. “I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!”

Meanwhile, yesterday saw Lovato release a heartfelt new track titled “Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)” — a tribute to a late friend.