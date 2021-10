The space race was indeed made of exciting things, but the race happening right here on planet earth is far more interesting. Get hold of the popcorn tubs as we witness the constant back and forth between names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Of course, these names have been nearly constant as the wealthiest people globally, but the spots aren’t reserved, and one whammy takes them right to the top. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now worth $230 billion. If that amount has shaken you, then to better understand how rich $230 billion is, let’s say he is worth more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett put together.

