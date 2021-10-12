Helen Kossos Brown
It has pleased Almighty God, in His wise providence, to summon from the earthly existence to Himself the soul of His faithful servant, Helen Kossos Brown. Helen departed her earthly existence on October 8, 2021 at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV. By the grace of God, she attained the age of 98 years. Born August 16, 1923, in Artrip, VA, she was one of four children born to John and Virgie Kossos. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Verlin Brown; and sisters, Beulah Asaro and Martha Christian, niece, Betty Kidney; and nephew Johnny Browning. She is survived by her Brother, Chris Kossos who cared for her until her death, her nephews, David (Rose) Christian, John Kidney, and John (Vicki) Kossos. Helen was a homemaker and a loving and devoted wife, aunt and great aunt. She was a member of Mallory Missionary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
