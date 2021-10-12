CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Helen Kossos Brown

It has pleased Almighty God, in His wise providence, to summon from the earthly existence to Himself the soul of His faithful servant, Helen Kossos Brown. Helen departed her earthly existence on October 8, 2021 at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV. By the grace of God, she attained the age of 98 years. Born August 16, 1923, in Artrip, VA, she was one of four children born to John and Virgie Kossos. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Verlin Brown; and sisters, Beulah Asaro and Martha Christian, niece, Betty Kidney; and nephew Johnny Browning. She is survived by her Brother, Chris Kossos who cared for her until her death, her nephews, David (Rose) Christian, John Kidney, and John (Vicki) Kossos. Helen was a homemaker and a loving and devoted wife, aunt and great aunt. She was a member of Mallory Missionary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.

Lootpress

Robert Jason Workman

Born March 4, 1957, in Princeton, he was the son of Thomas “Tom” Workman and the late Juanita Thorn Workman. Robert was a graduate of Princeton High School and had attended Bluefield State College. Also, Robert had attended Frist Church of God Church on Mahood Avenue, Princeton. He was retired with 30 years of service from Sterling Grocery in Princeton. Robert loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the B.P.O.E Lodge #1457 in Princeton where he volunteered for many events the Elks sponsored. In addition to his father Tom, he is survived by his brother Mark Workman and wife Brenda, along with several nieces and nephews. On Friday, October 22, 2021, a time of sharing and gathering will be held from Noon until 1:00 P.M. at the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton. A graveside service will follow at the Peterstown Cemetery in Peterstown with Pastor Ray Jones officiating. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home no later than 1:00 P.M. Men of the church will serve as pallbearers. A mandate by the Mercer County Board of Health requires face masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Workman family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
