Helen Kossos Brown

Born March 4, 1957, in Princeton, he was the son of Thomas “Tom” Workman and the late Juanita Thorn Workman. Robert was a graduate of Princeton High School and had attended Bluefield State College. Also, Robert had attended Frist Church of God Church on Mahood Avenue, Princeton. He was retired with 30 years of service from Sterling Grocery in Princeton. Robert loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the B.P.O.E Lodge #1457 in Princeton where he volunteered for many events the Elks sponsored. In addition to his father Tom, he is survived by his brother Mark Workman and wife Brenda, along with several nieces and nephews. On Friday, October 22, 2021, a time of sharing and gathering will be held from Noon until 1:00 P.M. at the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton. A graveside service will follow at the Peterstown Cemetery in Peterstown with Pastor Ray Jones officiating. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home no later than 1:00 P.M. Men of the church will serve as pallbearers. A mandate by the Mercer County Board of Health requires face masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Workman family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

