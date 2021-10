Candy Digital, the collectibles company launched earlier this year by Fanatics, crypto investor Michael Novogratz, his Galaxy Digital firm and media entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, has raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. New investors in the NFT platform include retired NFL star Peyton Manning, Insight Partners and SoftBank, through its Vision Fund 2. Candy plans to use the money to accelerate its growth, particularly important in an industry quickly being carved up by fast-moving companies looking to ink exclusive deals with athletes, leagues and teams. It’s also the latest in what has become a trend for Fanatics: large valuations for companies...

