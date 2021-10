An investigation was conducted at Port Newark after an unsubstantiated claim that dangerous explosives had been smuggled on board a cargo ship, officials said. Customs and Border Protection officials, in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, examined containers for possible hidden explosives aboard the Express Athens around 1 p.m. Tuesday, after the ship had arrived at the New Jersey port from Egypt.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO