LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though coronavirus pandemic remains a fact of life, the holidays could feel a little more celebratory this year now that more than half of the country has been fully vaccinated. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top authority on infectious diseases, families with fully-vaccinated adults should be able to safely spend the holidays together this year. “You can enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family, and Christmas with your families,” he said on ABC’s This Week. “That’s one of the reasons why we emphasize why it’s so important to get vaccinated.” According to the CDC,...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO