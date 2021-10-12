CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Brighton, MN

‘Active Investigation’ In New Brighton After Death In Parking Lot, Police Say

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjNCE_0cOhHkrh00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An active investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in a parking lot and died in New Brighton Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded with paramedics to the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Mississippi Street on the report of an unresponsive person in the parking lot.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Detectives are investigating the scene and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. Sheriff Offers Reward For Info In Garage Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for setting a garage on fire earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on Oct. 6 shortly after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of Highway 95 Northwest. There, an unknown individual was seen on surveillance video walking around the property and lighting the garage on fire. After starting the garage on fire, the suspect was picked up by a passing motorist. The vehicle is believed to be a silver or tan passenger car with front facing fog lights,...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Belle Plaine Woman Dies After Carver Co. Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Carver County. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. on County Road 40, east of State Highway 25. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the county road before going off the road and crashing. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says the motorcyclist was a 30-year-old woman from Belle Plaine. The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she later died. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate with assistance from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder In Gunfight-Turned-Crash That Killed Autumn Merrick, 18

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About two weeks after a gunfight and crash led to the death of an innocent bystander near downtown Minneapolis, prosecutors have charged a man with murder. Autumn Merrick, 18, was on a scooter heading home from work in the North Loop neighborhood on the night of Oct. 6 when people in a Range Rover and a Dodge Durango began shooting at each other. The Durango eventually crashed into Merrick and killed her. Autumn Merrick (credit: Carmane Teetzel) Investigators say 33-year-old Christopher Walker was driving the Range Rover. Police say they found several guns inside both SUVs. Officers responded to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed In Single-Car Ham Lake Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A single-car crash in the north metro Monday afternoon left one man dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ham Lake, at the intersection of Naples Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast. Investigators say that a man was driving west on the boulevard when he crashed at the intersection. First responders found the man dead at the scene. The victim was identified Tuesday as 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Hayner. The crash is still under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
HAM LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brighton, MN
City
Roseville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

A Ride-Along With Minneapolis Police Shows How Staffing Shortages Have Officers Stretched Thin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week was one of the most violent in city history with 27 shootings. The Minneapolis Police Department is down more than 250 officers, leaving them time only to react to crimes committed across the city. Our crew spent the afternoon and evening with Sgt. Andrew Schroeder, who patrols city-wide and is now focused on the city’s north side. — For 10 to 12 hours a day, Schroeder’s office is his Chevy Tahoe. He works the north side as part of a special unit designed to tackle crime. “The gun investigation unit, so that unit is responsible for illegal guns, shootings,” Schroeder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trooper, Motorist Injured After Truck Crashes Into Burnsville Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper and another motorist have been hurt after a truck slammed into a Burnsville building following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. According to the state patrol, shortly before 1:30 a.m. a trooper was driving southbound on Highway 77 near Highway 13 in Eagan when the trooper witnessed a Ford F-150 weaving out of the lane lines. When the trooper attempted to stop the F-150, the driver failed to stop and attempted to flee. The truck driver later crashed into a building at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Dies After Being Struck By Car In Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 76-year-old Twin Cities man died last week after he was struck by a car in central Minnesota. The Alexandria Police Department says Mauno Silpala, of Golden Valley, was struck by a car Thursday morning near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street in Alexandria. Emergency crews brought Silpala to Alomere Health, but he later died due to his injuries. The driver, 39-year-old Jennifer Erickson of Alexandria, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 320-763-6631. The crash remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Horton, 25, Federally Charged With Buying Firearm Used In St. Paul Bar Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man is now federally charged in connection with the St. Paul bar shootings that injured 15 and killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley earlier this month. The shootings happened early Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Local prosecutors have already charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder in Wiley’s death. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jerome Fletcher Horton straw purchased the firearm used in the incident. The complaint says that a review of sales reports in the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Minneapolis Police#After Death#Active Investigation#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins police say they’re investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Sunday night. (credit: CBS) Officers responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of Blake Road North around 7:45 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.   More On WCCO.com: Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms Casino Worker Gets 8 Months For Stealing $300K From Fortune Bay In Tower
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Meth Out Of Hotel Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 50-year-old Burnsville man now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine out of hotel rooms in the Twin Cities area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, Eric Dungy was arrested in the summer of 2020 after he sold meth out of hotel rooms. He was taken into custody at the Element Hotel parking lot in Bloomington. Meth, paraphernalia, a handgun and more than $16,000 in cash were discovered on him at the time of his arrest. After being released on bail in November 2020, Dungy was again investigated for selling...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stray Bullets Hit Daycare, Multiple Homes In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are trying to track down the people responsible for a gunfight Monday that sent bullets flying into a daycare and several homes in Brooklyn Park. (credit: CBS) It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 7600 block of Unity Avenue North. Police believe two groups were involved in the shooting. Police say no one was hurt.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi Driver Dean Johnson Killed In I-94 Crash In St. Michael, State Patrol Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old semi-truck driver from Maple Grove was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the northwest metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael. The semi rear-ended an SUV, and then struck an off-ramp barrier and rolled. Investigators say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was identified as Dean Patrick Johnson, of Maple Grove. The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Fargo woman, wasn’t hurt. The identity of the semi driver hasn’t been released. The state patrol is still investigating.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Child Shot In Minneapolis, Coming Home From Hospital Soon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the children shot in Minneapolis this summer will be heading home from the hospital soon, his family says. Ladavionne Garrett Jr.’s grandmother posted on social media that her grandson will be coming home in less than a couple of weeks. Ladavionne Garrett Jr. (credit: GoFundMe/Lisa Clemons) The 10-year-old has been in the hospital recovering for months, as the search for answers continues in his shooting. Both of the boy’s parents posted the news on their Facebook pages Tuesday, saying Garrett will be released Nov. 1. “I love u [sic] son,” the boy’s dad wrote. “Ladavionne Jr. coming home God is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

A Week After Mass Shooting, Seventh Street Truck Park Reopens In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Seventh Street Truck Park, the St. Paul bar where a deadly mass shooting took place a little over a week ago, has reopened. Customers could be seen in the bar on Tuesday evening ahead of the Minnesota Wild’s home opener. The bar is located about a block from the Xcel Energy Center. The deadly shooting happened last weekend, leaving one woman dead and 14 others injured. Two men involved in the shootout have been charged with numerous counts of attempted murder. RELATED: St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Washington County Deputy Catches Deer Fight On Dashcam

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Washington County deputy caught two bucks going head-to-head on his dashboard camera. It happened early Tuesday morning in West Lakeland Township. The deputy says he saw the two bucks walking towards each other on the highway. He didn’t realize what was about to happen until they locked antlers. (credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after an ambulance and another vehicle crashed in central Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the ambulance driver slowed for a stop sign at the intersection of Central Avenue and 160th Street in Milaca Township. When the driver pulled into the intersection, her ambulance collided with a Toyota Prius. The ambulance’s emergency lights were on at the time, according to the state patrol. The 65-year-old man driving the Prius, the 32-year-old ambulance driver and a 79-year-old passenger in the ambulance were all hospitalized. They are all expected to survive their injuries. Another passenger in the ambulance, a 36-year-old woman, was treated at the scene. The state patrol said, aside from the driver, a patient and a medic were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral cost for the man fatally shot Sunday night in Hopkins. Angela Peterson created the GoFundMe page on Tuesday. In the post, she said that her son, Sean, was the victim. “Him and I lived in the same apartment building,” Peterson wrote. “I was on my patio and I heard the gunshots, I ran downstairs to him and was able to hold my baby boy in my arms while he took his last breath.” She is asking for $5,000 to hold a celebration of Sean’s life. As...
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mohamed Noor Sentenced To 57 Months For Manslaughter In Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Shooting Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A month after the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed his murder conviction, Mohamed Noor has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter in Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s shooting death. On Thursday morning, the former Minneapolis police officer was back in the Hennepin County Courthouse to learn his new sentence for the 2017 fatal shooting. Noor has already served over two years in prison. He will receive credit for that time served. Mohamed Noor sentenced to 57 months in #JustineRusczyk killing @wcco will update -he could be out in about 8 months — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 21,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Seeking Public’s Help Finding 2 Missing Teenagers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenagers who have gone missing. The teens went missing from Gregg Court late Friday evening. Police say that it appears the two teens left the area voluntarily, and are not deeming their disappearance suspicious. The teens are 15-year-old Osmond Hunt-Fairbanks and 14-year-old Chauncy Weiss. The former is described as having brown eyes and black hair and wearing a white Nike sweatshirt with black pants, and the latter is described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and black pants. Both are believed to potentially still be in the Bemidji area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

William Jones Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girlfriend On Red Lake Indian Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a woman in 2019 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 24-year-old William Jones IV, of Ponemah, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Nov. 6, 2019, assault on his girlfriend who later died from her injuries. According to prosecutors, Jones beat the victim in their home, hitting her on the shoulders, arms and torso. After the assault, the victim fell and struck her head. Jones did not call for help, even though the victim was unconscious for two days...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy