‘Active Investigation’ In New Brighton After Death In Parking Lot, Police Say
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An active investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in a parking lot and died in New Brighton Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded with paramedics to the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Mississippi Street on the report of an unresponsive person in the parking lot.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
Detectives are investigating the scene and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy.
