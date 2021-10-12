Kane County high school switches to remote learning after 37 students test positive for COVID-19

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A northwest suburban high school has gone to remote learning for the next two weeks, because of the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hampshire High School, located at 1600 Big Timber Road in Hampshire, said that since Sept. 28, 37 students have contracted COVID-19.

As a response, the Kane County Health Department is implementing an "Adaptive Pause" - or a shift to remote learning - as a mitigation strategy to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the school wrote in a Facebook post.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, more than 1,600 students will learn from home. No students will be allowed on campus during the "Adaptive Pause." Students are expected to return to Hampshire High School for in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 25.

According to Hampshire High School, during the Adaptive Pause, students will use Schoology to access their instruction. Classes will be synchronous - or live - and will be taught by each student’s regular teachers.

The school said that sports will be allowed to continue, but athletes who take part in high-risk sports - football, volleyball, and soccer - will need to test for COVID-19 before each practice and each game. Athletes who do not test for COVID-19 will not be eligible to participate in athletics throughout the duration of the two-week adaptive pause. Athletes for all other sports that are currently in-season would only need to test for COVID-19 if taking a bus to their event. Athletes who do not test for COVID-19 will not be eligible to travel with the team on a bus throughout the duration of the two-week adaptive pause.

Additionally, only immediate family members of athletes on the team will be allowed as spectators and will be required to wear a mask.

Hampshire High School also noted that the PSAT/NMSQT for juniors and the PSAT tests for freshmen and sophomores were originally scheduled for Oct. 13, but the school is now looking into rescheduling options and will provide an update to parents when a decision is made.