CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Plane crash kills 2, burns homes in California neighborhood

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULlu6_0cOhGo9800

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A twin-engine plane that killed at least two people and left a swath of destruction in a San Diego suburb nose-dived into the ground after repeated warnings that it was flying dangerously low, according to a recording.

The Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then hit houses just after noon Monday in Santee, a suburb of 50,000 people. The pilot also is believed to have died, and at least two people on the ground were hurt, including a woman who was helped out the window of a burning home by neighbors.

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be at the scene Tuesday morning, according to an agency tweet.

BJCC officials in discussions to host all United States Football League games in Birmingham

The plane was heading in to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego when it crashed. Shortly before, when the plane was about a half-mile from the runway, an air traffic controller alerted the pilot that the aircraft was too low.

“Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane,” the controller tells the pilot in audio obtained by KSWB-TV.

The controller repeatedly urges the plane to climb to 5,000 feet, and when it remains at 1,500 feet warns: “You appear to be descending again, sir.”

KGTV-TV, an ABC affiliate, posted video the station said it received from a viewer showing the plane arcing in the sky and then plunging into the neighborhood in a burst of flames.

The plane was owned by Dr. Sugata Das, who may have been piloting the aircraft and died in the crash.

He worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona, the hospital’s chief medical officer said.

Das, a licensed pilot, lived in San Diego and commuted back and forth to Yuma, according to a website for a non-profit organization he served as director. He leaves two young sons.

United Parcel Service of America Inc. confirmed one of its workers died, although the employee’s name wasn’t immediately released.

People a block away from the scene said their homes shook from the thunderous crash.

Narrow roads and brush trouble neighbors in Lipscomb neighborhood

Neighbors ran to help and helped rescue a couple believed to be in their 70s from one burning home.

Michael Keeley, 43, ran barefoot outside and saw flames engulfing the UPS truck and a home on the corner. He joined two neighbors at the burning home in calling through an open window.

With thick smoke inside the home and flames licking the roof, Keeley reached through the window to grab a woman’s arm and help her climb out. Her forearms were burned, and her hair was singed, he said.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to go inside with my bare feet,” said Keeley, a probation officer.

At the same time, other neighbors knocked down the couple’s fence to rescue the woman’s husband from the backyard.

Keeley said after the couple escaped to the sidewalk, the woman pleaded for help for her dog that was believed to be inside the home.

“She kept saying, ‘My puppy, my puppy,’ ” he said.

But moments later, there were explosions inside the home. The group helped the couple walk a safe distance away until paramedics arrived.

Andrew Pelloth, 30, lives across the street from the couple and was working from home when he heard a whirring and then a huge boom.

“My initial thought was that it was a meteorite coming down,” he said. “I could hear it falling, and then some kind of explosion.”

Birmingham 1 of 3 cities selected for Women Who Enterprise business accelerator program

Pelloth looked outside and saw the UPS truck on fire. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and then joined other neighbors who pulled the boards off the couple’s fence to rescue the woman’s husband.

Erik Huppert, 57, who ran down to help after his house shook, said he saw the man walking in the backyard after they pulled off the boards.

“Both were definitely in shock, but at least they were alive,” said Huppert, a military contractor.

No one was home at the other house that was destroyed, which sold only a month ago, Pelloth said.

___

Associated Press writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santee, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Santee, CA
Accidents
Santee, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Morgan Freeman interviews police recruits in Alabama town

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — The latest batch of police recruits in an Alabama beach town faced an interview board that included law enforcement executives and a civilian who was recognizable by his voice if not by his face: Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. Freeman was part of a seven-member panel that interviewed nine potential officers […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Explosions#Calif#Accident#Ap#Kswb Tv#Kgtv Tv#Abc
CBS 42

Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prosecutor says he has no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related charges there. District Attorney Michael Jackson says he is moving ahead with the case against Jason Warnick. The man […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Authorities find missing Coosa County man dead

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –UPDATE: The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that Jeffery Biernesser was found dead after authorities received reports of his location. The cause of death is under investigation. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops. ORIGINAL: The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS 42

Best times and places to see fall foliage in Alabama, Georgia

Alabama The peak viewing time to see colorful fall leaves in Alabama is Oct. 19 – Nov. 4. Chewacla State Park — Auburn, Alabama Chewacla State Park‘s 696 scenic acres offer plenty of rest, relaxation and recreation, just a short drive from the Auburn-Opelika area. Facilities include a 26-acre lake, swimming area, playground, a modern […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Second Birmingham doctor responds to lawsuit over 7-year-old Kamiya, who died after having appendix removed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A second Birmingham doctor is responding to a lawsuit over the death of 7-year-old Kamiya Dufermeau, who died after having her appendix removed earlier this year. In a response filed Monday, Dr. Colin Martin denied any fault in Kamiya’s death. “Nothing done by him caused or contributed to the plaintiff’s alleged […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

3K+
Followers
897
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy