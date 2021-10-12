KY General Assembly thinks redistricting should be secret. We disagree and here’s why.
Within the next few months the General Assembly is due to draw maps that will define Kentucky’s congressional and legislative districts for the next 10 years. This much is abundantly clear: The legislative leaders who control the General Assembly in Frankfort don’t want any advice. Not from civic groups. Not from outsiders. Not even from voters — you know, the people they represent.www.kentucky.com
Comments / 3