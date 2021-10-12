CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KY General Assembly thinks redistricting should be secret. We disagree and here’s why.

By Fran Wagner, Dee Pregliasco
Lexington Herald-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the next few months the General Assembly is due to draw maps that will define Kentucky’s congressional and legislative districts for the next 10 years. This much is abundantly clear: The legislative leaders who control the General Assembly in Frankfort don’t want any advice. Not from civic groups. Not from outsiders. Not even from voters — you know, the people they represent.

Cappie Philpot
9d ago

Nope! WE THE PEOPLE have the right to witness the GERRYMANDERING! How the TRUE RIGGING of electons continues to occur!

