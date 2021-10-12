CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans coronavirus vaccine mandates, including for private businesses

By Andrew Jeong
yourconroenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, on Monday banned any entity in his state - including private businesses - from mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers or customers, expanding prior executive orders from his office that prohibited state government entities from imposing similar requirements. Abbott's move puts him at odds with some...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourconroenews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott promises to take restrictive measures to the next level in 2022

Meeting with supporters in Kingwood, Texas on Tuesday night, Gov. Greg Abbott boasted over conservative policy victories gained by Republicans during the state legislature's third special session. Speaking to members of the Kingwood Tea Party, the governor extolled the passage of House Bill 25, which prohibits transgender K-12 youths from playing on sports teams aligning with their gender identity.
POLITICS
AL.com

Alabama business groups oppose bill banning employer vaccine mandates

A north Alabama lawmaker who owns a construction company said he tells his employees to wear safety gear on the job but he would never require them to take a COVID-19 shot. Rep. Ritchie Whorton, a Republican from Owens Cross Roads, is sponsoring a bill that would prohibit employers from mandating vaccines for their workers. His bill would make it illegal for employers to discriminate against employees in promotions, pay, or other workplace decisions because of their immunization status.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
yourconroenews.com

Why Texas' Proposition 3 will make future pandemics harder to deal with

Voters in Texas' Nov. 2 election will decide the fate of a proposed amendment to the Texas constitution that, if passed, would exempt religious organizations in the state from any and all mandates limiting in-person faith services. Authored by Rep. Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills, Proposition 3 seeks to...
TEXAS STATE
Yellowhammer News

State Sen. Orr says Ivey should follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead and ban vaccine mandates via executive order

A special session on redistricting is happening, and it appears all but certain that there will not be a “call” for COVID-19-related legislation. If that holds true, it means Gov. Kay Ivey will not allow the legislature to address the vaccination mandates that are currently forcing some people out of the workforce. The number of people impacted will grow every single day.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Don Huffines
CBS Sacramento

Parents Stage Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents have pulled their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Mandates#American Airlines#Washington Post Live#Southwest Airlines#At T#Texans#The White House
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy