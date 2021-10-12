Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach after racist, misogynist, anti-gay emails revealed

In the wake of the firestorm surrounding Jon Gruden’s bigoted emails to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen, The New York Times reported last Thursday on leaked emails sent to Allen by NFL executive vice president Jeffrey Pash, which could ultimately prove problematic for the league’s front office. The league is managing fallout of selected leaks from reportedly 650,000 emails obtained by NFL-hired attorneys who investigated alleged mistreatment of women formerly employed by the Washington Football Team. Per the Associated Press, a person familiar with the investigation claims no other current team or league personnel used disparaging language in...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO