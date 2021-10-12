CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach after racist, misogynist, anti-gay emails revealed

Cover picture for the articleA new tranche of Jon Gruden emails was released Monday night, making it clear that the racist email he sent about DeMaurice Smith was not an anomaly. In the emails, Gruden uses a number of misogynist and anti-gay slurs to disparage everyone from Roger Goodell to Joe Biden. He calls both men a “p—-” and Goodell a “f—–” who pushed the Rams to draft “queers” when they picked Michael Sam.

