Video: Did Venum just make the greatest MMA movie of all time?
Clocking in at just under four minutes, Venum’s new feature “We Are Artists” might still qualify as the best fictional feature ever created to highlight MMA. For the record, MMA Junkie’s resident cinephile Matt Erickson awards that honor to the 2011 film “Warrior,” but I’d like to nominate the above clip for consideration on the list. The UFC’s official outfitting partner recently released the new promotional video, which has been running in-house at UFC events beginning with September’s UFC 266.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
