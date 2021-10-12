CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Did Venum just make the greatest MMA movie of all time?

By John Morgan, The Blue Corner, Follow @MMAjunkieJohn
USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClocking in at just under four minutes, Venum’s new feature “We Are Artists” might still qualify as the best fictional feature ever created to highlight MMA. For the record, MMA Junkie’s resident cinephile Matt Erickson awards that honor to the 2011 film “Warrior,” but I’d like to nominate the above clip for consideration on the list. The UFC’s official outfitting partner recently released the new promotional video, which has been running in-house at UFC events beginning with September’s UFC 266.

Combat gear specialist Venum has launched its #Weareartists campaign which aims to recognize MMA as an art form alongside commonly recognized arts such as sculpture, painting and music. While Mixed Martial Arts is seen as a rough and violent art for some, Venum feels that it should be recognized as...
You might know him as The Hi-Vis Killer, but Brisbane's Nokz is using his time on The GOAT Show to tell you he'd prefer to go by Nokz – because his mum wouldn't like that Hi-Vis Killer name too much. Also in this episode, Nokz reveals he doesn't actually listen...
Ken Burns' PBS series on Muhammad Ali this past week has brought back two memories of my own "interactions" with Ali. It was Jan. 22, 1988, and I was in Atlantic City for the Mike Tyson-Larry Holmes heavyweight championship fight. At the time I was the sports editor of The Star-Gazette, a Hackettstown, New Jersey-based weekly, but also was just starting to cover professional boxing on the side. I'd covered a few fight cards before this, but the Tyson-Holmes match was my biggest boxing assignment yet.
Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, so it's not surprising that it has been the center of dozens of fills over the years. Whether based on a true story or following the events of a fictional team, basketball movies come in a wide variety and can be funny, dramatic, sad, or a mixture of all three. These movies often contain universal life lessons that anyone can relate to which is why they also have the ability to appeal to people who aren't necessarily the biggest basketball fans. If you're looking for something to watch, a basketball movie is something you can always depend on. Keep reading to check out our list of the 10 best basketball movies of all time.
NBA Street Vol. 2 is widely regarded as one of the most influential and timeless basketball video games of all time, but how exactly did it come to fruition? Through extensive interviews and historical research, this comprehensive deep dive from J. Kyle Mann aims to shed light on what made the game so unique and beloved by a wide array of fans and gamers alike.
It's an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
50 Cent's latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren't that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk. The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.
Best known for appearing on Basketball Wives LA, Angel Brinks is a fashion designer and businesswoman as well as a reality TV star. She first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA season 4 as she dated NBA player Tyreke Evans. Now, it appears that Angel has moved on with someone new and is settling down already! Let's find out more about the 38-year-old boutique owner…
Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith "Bearcat" Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple's home led to "The Iceman" being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for "dissolution with minor children" at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
With players like Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, and ultimately being forced to miss games as a result, the NBA has been under a microscope as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols. While the league itself has not issued a vaccine mandate, it is acting in compliance with local markets like New York City and San Francisco that have.
Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC's The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, "from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." According to the Mayo Clinic, "Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin." Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, "can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
