FAIRFIELD — Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, his 15th during the Covid-19 pandemic. The town hall offers the latest updates from Sacramento and features panelists Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. Among the topics to be discussed will be highlights of the legislative and budget year as well as the road ahead for 2022.