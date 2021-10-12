IMPD: IndyGo passenger injured after shots fired outside of bus downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an IndyGo rider injured Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Alabama and E. North streets for a report of a person shot just before 6:45 a.m.

One person was found with a gunshot wound. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was an IndyGo passenger. Preliminary information suggests a shot fired from outside of the bus struck a rider inside.

It’s unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional. It’s also unclear if the person shot was the intended target.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.