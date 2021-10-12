CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: IndyGo passenger injured after shots fired outside of bus downtown

By FOX59 Web
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an IndyGo rider injured Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Alabama and E. North streets for a report of a person shot just before 6:45 a.m.

Juvenile, adult hurt in shooting at east side apartments

One person was found with a gunshot wound. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was an IndyGo passenger. Preliminary information suggests a shot fired from outside of the bus struck a rider inside.

It’s unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional. It’s also unclear if the person shot was the intended target.

