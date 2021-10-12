James Spann: Only isolated showers for Alabama Tuesday

FINALLY: Our much-anticipated front is knifing through central Alabama this morning. Northwesterly winds are gusting to 25 mph behind the front, and they should remain brisk through the day. A weakening line of showers pushed southeastward overnight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect until midnight, but the southern end of the line was weak. Skies became cloudy for a time but should clear quickly as drier air spreads into the area. Highs this afternoon will be between 67 and 70 degrees in most spots. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for the most part, but some upper 30s will be measured in the normally cooler spots of north Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO