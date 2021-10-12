CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Spann: Only isolated showers for Alabama Tuesday

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann forecasts showers for some, dry weather for most in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers over northwest Alabama early this morning ahead of a surface front that will stall out northwest of Alabama. We will mention the chance of small, spotty showers today over the northern half of the state, but the chance of any one place seeing rain is only 10-20%. Otherwise, today will be warm again with a mix of sun and clouds; the high will be in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 12 is 78.

