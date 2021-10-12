Massachusetts named third most energy efficient state in the US, according to WalletHub
Massachusetts was named the third most energy efficient state in the county in a new WalletHub study. “Energy is expensive. In fact, it’s one of the biggest household expenses for American consumers. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities, with heating and cooling of spaces alone accounting for more than half the bill,” the website read.www.masslive.com
