Massachusetts named third most energy efficient state in the US, according to WalletHub

There’s nothing quite like autumn in Massachusetts and one of the highlights of the season is of course, fall foliage. With peak colors occurring around mid-October, now is the time to hit some of the best viewing spots in Massachusetts. If you are looking for a place to admire the leaves, look not further, as AAA put together a list of fall foliage trips you have to take at least once with spots all over the Northeast, and a specific section on the commonwealth.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO