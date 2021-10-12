YAY Games Partners with SmartEcoSystem for Their New Smartphone Release

Cubomix is a utility platform that gives everyone the opportunity to participate in the world’s token trading for the future of gaming and investment. Considering the development trends of the digital gaming sector in the global economy, despite the fact that it is considered a new sector technologically, especially after the 2000s, it seems that the latest product has gained a huge growth momentum with the increasing technological opportunities and the possibility of purchasing it completely digitally. Thus, the growth and marketing potential of the sector has also increased significantly. Due to this situation, the digital game sector, which had a sunday size of 35.3 billion euros in 2008 all over the world, reached a size of 47.7 billion euros by 2014. It is expected that this growth trend will continue to increase in the coming period with the development of technological opportunities (for example, virtual games, augmented reality technologies are also included in the sector in areas such as infrastructure and hardware).

