If you managed to get through the whole of lockdown without a Nintendo Switch then well done. Why not treat yourself to a Nintendo Switch OLED? The portable games console made such an impact during lockdown because of its ease. No need to find a spot for it on your cluttered tv stand and light enough to bring it with you when you move from your bed to your sofa, it’s a home-entertainment dream come true, really. Better still, the new and improved Nintendo Switch OLED will be released on October 8, and you can guarantee your console through StockX.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO