Samsung announces winners of its Bespoke Design Contest

Imagine stress-free dinner times. Well, now they can become a reality with the Samsung Bespoke Slide-In Gas and Electric Ranges. With Bixby, Alexa, and Google compatibility, you can control your oven by voice when you’re busy. Most impressively, these kitchen units feature a Smart Dial that learns your cooking behavior and preselects cooking modes, times, and temperatures to save you time overall. With just one dial, mealtimes are more efficient. Moreover, this Samsung range features an Air Fry mode. So there’s no need to have a separate appliance while enjoying healthier fried foods fast. Finally, the blue, illuminated knobs aren’t just for show; they let you know when your cooktop is on or off. Overall, preheat, monitor, and adjust time and temperature on your oven from your smartphone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO