Samsung announces winners of its Bespoke Design Contest

By Roland Hutchinson
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samsung has announced the winners of its Bespoke Design Contest, the company has over 1,581 entries to its contest from around the world. Samsung chose the top 50 designs back in August and now it has announced the top three winners and their designs. The contest’s top prize went to...

