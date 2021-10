Conventional wisdom suggested that based on the pitching matchups between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, runs would be at a premium in the first two games of the National League Division Series at American Family Field. That has indeed been the case, with a total of six runs scored over the course of the two contests. The Brewers came out ahead in yesterday’s tilt, but the Braves got the best of the Cream City Nine in Saturday afternoon’s contest.

