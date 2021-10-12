CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Baltimore County’s First Free Circulator, Towson Loop, Opens For Service Tuesday

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Loop begins operating Tuesday at noon. The circulator is Baltimore County’s first free public transit service. The circulator aims to ease the congestion so common in the Towson area, making it easier for residents, students and other commuters to get around without adding to traffic and parking headaches.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Releases New Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a new data dashboard Tuesday to display detailed information about opioid overdose, both fatal and nonfatal, in the county. Officials said the new dashboard is set to expand efforts to provide information to the public and increase transparency. “Every opioid overdose death is the tragic loss of a loved one. We hope this latest dashboard not only provides residents with access to this critical information but also informs our work and the work of community partners as we continue combatting this deadly epidemic,” Olszewski said. “Many thanks to our BCSTAT data team, as well as the Baltimore County Health and Police Departments for working together to develop this tool, providing the public with access to this important data and further advancing our administration’s push for more accessible and open government.” The dashboard was developed by Baltimore County’s BCSTAT team and shows overdoses reported to police from 2017 through 2021.  Data for this year currently reports information on overdoses from Jan. through Sept. Residents who suffer an overdose outside of Baltimore County are not included in this data. The dashboard is expected to be updated quarterly and can be viewed here. 
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Investigating Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a series of attempted ATM thefts. The latest one happened early Tuesday morning. Baltimore County Police are looking into whether all of the cases are related. Three suspects There have been four ATMs targeted in Baltimore County in the last 10 days. “How are you going to open it up?” Middle River resident Freddie Bullock asked. “How are you going to get the money out? Unless you got dynamite.” Just after midnight on Tuesday, one was ripped from the wall of the WesBanco Banking Center in Cockeysville. The suspects were not successful. “There is a lot...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Traffic#First Free Circulator#The Towson Loop#Towson Town Center#Child Tax Credit#The Baltimore County Loop
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Awarded $7.7M More In Rental & Utility Aid

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County announced Tuesday it has received $7.7 million in federal grants to help residents struggling to pay rent and utility bills. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding is on top of $9.7 million the county received earlier this year, making Howard one of seven counties in Maryland to get a second round of ERAP funds. In a statement, County Executive Calvin Ball said the county has already been able to help more than 700 households with the initial round of funding. “… With this additional funding, we can continue to support our neighbors who have significant needs as they manage past-due rents and utilities,” Ball said in part. Residents who have lost income, dealt with illness or been forced to care for family because of COVID-19 can apply to receive a share of those funds. The funding can be used to cover past-due rent payments and utility bills for up to 18 months. To learn more about this program or to apply for some of that funding, visit the county’s website.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Baltimore County Restaurant Week Fall 2021 - Lib's Grill

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! October 15 - 24, you can find great specials on old favorites and new finds at restaurants all around the county. Lib's Grill is a proud participant of the 2021 Baltimore County Restaurant Week. Be sure to check our favorites like the shrimp and grits appetizer and the blackened chicken pasta entree!
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County school leaders pledge to follow report’s recommendation to cut costs

Baltimore County public school leaders pledged this month to address numerous recommendations made by an outside consultant in an effort to cut costs within the state’s third largest school system. Superintendent Darryl Williams and school board chairwoman Makeda Scott delivered separate updates for the public Tuesday on plans to address the recommendations in a more than 750-page report ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore magazine

Long-Awaited Towson Loop Circulator Officially Hits the Road

After years of talk, planning, and studies, a free circulator bus in Towson hit the road with passengers for the first time today. The transit service, dubbed the Towson Loop, offers a north-south purple route, as well as an east-west orange route. The shuttles will officially embark on the routes, which share a stop at the Towson Town Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at noon.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson Loop offers free rides between major points of interest

TOWSON, Md. — There's a brand-new way to get around downtown Towson, and it's free. The Towson Loop bus line officially began service Tuesday. The Loop features two routes: The orange line goes east to west, while the purple line goes north to south. Each route is integrated with Maryland...
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Marks, Olszewski celebrate launch of Towson Loop

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Councilman David Marks on Tuesday celebrated the official start of service for the Towson Loop, Baltimore County’s first free public transit service. Long discussed as an innovative idea to reduce congestion in the Towson area and better help residents, students and visitors move around, Olszewski jumpstarted plans to bring a free circulator to … Continue reading "Marks, Olszewski celebrate launch of Towson Loop" The post Marks, Olszewski celebrate launch of Towson Loop appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is requesting input from residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan. A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the current state of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the County and to identify areas for improvement. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to … Continue reading "Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities" The post Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy