Baltimore County’s First Free Circulator, Towson Loop, Opens For Service Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a new data dashboard Tuesday to display detailed information about opioid overdose, both fatal and nonfatal, in the county. Officials said the new dashboard is set to expand efforts to provide information to the public and increase transparency. “Every opioid overdose death is the tragic loss of a loved one. We hope this latest dashboard not only provides residents with access to this critical information but also informs our work and the work of community partners as we continue combatting this deadly epidemic,” Olszewski said. “Many thanks to our BCSTAT data team, as well as the Baltimore County Health and Police Departments for working together to develop this tool, providing the public with access to this important data and further advancing our administration’s push for more accessible and open government.” The dashboard was developed by Baltimore County’s BCSTAT team and shows overdoses reported to police from 2017 through 2021. Data for this year currently reports information on overdoses from Jan. through Sept. Residents who suffer an overdose outside of Baltimore County are not included in this data. The dashboard is expected to be updated quarterly and can be viewed here.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO