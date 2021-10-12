CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mark Harmon exits ‘NCIS’ after more than 18 seasons

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs has closed his last case.

Mark Harmon bid farewell to “NCIS” Monday night, turning in his badge in his — and the show’s — 19th season.

“I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs told Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll). “I’m not going back home.”

Monday night’s episode, “Great Wide Open,” saw the NCIS agents head to Alaska to hunt a hitman hired by a local mining company.

Gibbs said he felt “sense of peace” in Alaska that had been missing since the deaths of his first wife Shannon (Darby Stanchfield) and daughter Kelly (Mary Mouser), and he was “not ready to let it go.”

McGee asked Gibbs exactly what he was looking for in Alaska, to which he replied that he didn’t know.

“My gut’s telling me I’ll know when I find it,” Gibbs responded.

Harmon’s exit had been speculated for months, especially after he signed on for the 19th season only in a “limited capacity.” Last season’s finale ended in a boat explosion, but few believed “NCIS” would actually kill off Gibbs.

Gary Cole had also been brought in as a series regular for the current season, seemingly providing a replacement for Harmon. Katrina Law also joined the cast, already populated by Murray, Carroll, Brian Dietzen, David McCallum, Wilmer Valderrama and Diona Reasonover.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” showrunner Steve Binder said in a statement.

“Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Deadline

Jesse Spencer Exits ‘Chicago Fire’ After 10 Seasons

NBC’s Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to Jesse Spencer who departed the series after 10 seasons in the 200th episode which aired on Wednesday night. Spencer’s character Matthew Casey is moving to Oregon to look after Griffin and Ben Darden, sons of Firehouse 51 legend Andy Darden who died in the series premiere. “It wraps up ten years for me,” Spencer told members of the media about his exit from the series. “I think it was pretty organic that he’s leaving and he’s going for three years but is he? We don’t know. It’s been a long time coming when you know...
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mouser
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Katrina Law
Person
Rocky Carroll
Person
Darby Stanchfield
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Mark Harmon
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Has Nina Reeves Arrested!

General Hospital spoilers tease the truth about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) is out. Pretty much everyone in Port Charles now knows that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) not only knew that Sonny was alive for the entire time he was missing, but she deliberately kept that information from his friends and family. While those close to Nina are more forgiving, members of Sonny’s family are out for blood. And they aim to make Nina pay! First in line is Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), but she certainly isn’t the only one. It may just be Carly’s son who causes the most trouble for Nina!
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday. The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shalita Grant Claims She Was Treated ‘Totally Different’ Than ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Costars, Says Her Hair Was ‘Damaged’ on Set

Shalita Grant claimed she was treated “totally different” than her NCIS: New Orleans costars before her 2018 exit — especially when it came to her hair. “It was about a year and a half in the making,” the 33-year-old actress said on the Monday, October 18, episode of the Tamron Hall Show as to why she walked away from the hit drama before its March cancelation. “I had started documenting some of the physical damage that was going on — it’s harder to document the emotional damage.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#New York Daily News
Popculture

'Chicago P.D.' Makes Big Change Behind the Scenes

Chicago P.D. is undergoing a major shakeup behind the scenes. After serving in his position for the past four years, Rick Eid is leaving his position as showrunner on the beloved NBC police procedural drama, with current writer and executive producer Gwen Sigan taking over. Sigan's new positon as showrunner comes after she signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, which produces the show, Deadline was first to report.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers Thursday, October 21: Mariah’s Reunion, Abby’s Façade, Devon Directs

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, October 21 reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) welcomes Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) home. Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) pretends that everything is just fine while Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) directs Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). The Young And The Restless Spoilers –...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed. Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What was Desi Arnaz’s Final Acting Role?

When you think about television icon Desi Arnaz, the picture you most likely have in your head is that of the husband of Lucy Ricardo in “I Love Lucy.” You are probably picturing her doing something silly and he is reacting to that. He had many chances to react to her antics during the show’s beloved television run.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy