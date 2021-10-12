CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coroner to hold press conference on Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will host a press conference Tuesday at 2:30 pm via Zoom regarding the ruling on the autopsy of Gabby Petito.

Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port, Florida woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

Along with an identification, the medical examiner could also reveal the cause of death in the autopsy.

Petito’s body was found the week following her fiancée’s Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, with a coroner confirming the discovery on Sept. 21 .

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

The search for 23-year-old has been scaled down since the FBI took over, and is now being “targeted based on intelligence,” police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

