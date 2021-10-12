'Dopesick' gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a sweeping dramatic treatment

The new Hulu limited series Dopesick adapts Beth Macy’s investigative bestseller about the causes of the opioid epidemic — and, specifically, the role that the family-run Purdue Pharma company and its chairman, Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) played in getting America hooked on OxyContin. Pharma execs and sales reps insisted that the painkiller was both nonaddictive and long-lasting. Neither claim proved true, a fact that Sackler and his underlings tried to conceal by insisting that the drug’s failures were actually signs of patients suffering “breakthrough pain.” The only treatment for that condition, they said? You guessed it — even more OxyContin, which only decreased the medication’s effectiveness and increased its addictive qualities, on and on, until whole communities were being destroyed.

