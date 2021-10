Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. issued the following announcement on Oct. 13. Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, today announces that Janice Dubler has been selected to serve as co-chair of the firm’s Healthcare Industry Group. Along with Jana Baker, Janice will lead Ogletree Deakins’ Healthcare Industry Group, which handles a full range of matters for healthcare industry employers, including employment law litigation and counseling, all aspects of traditional labor law, disability access matters, data protection and privacy issues, employee benefits, workplace safety concerns, and immigration issues.

