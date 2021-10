MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Farmington man was arrested Tuesday after crashing on I-75 in a stolen car being chased by police. An emergency dispatch was aired Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, for police in the area of I-75 between Monroe and Wayne counties to be on the look out for a stolen vehicle believed to be going north on I-75, according to Michigan State Police.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO