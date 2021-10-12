CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant Matt Amodio’s history-making run ends with 38 wins

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFqcj_0cOh4qU300

All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, said in a statement.

He became known for starting all of his questions with “What’s…” instead of using suitable alternatives such as “Who is…,” an unorthodox approach that made some longtime viewers groan.

But it was within the quiz show’s rules and, as Amodio explained, helped him limit any “unnecessary moving parts” that might undermine his effectiveness.

What became known as the “Amodio Rodeo” proved a welcome distraction for the quiz show and its producer Sony Pictures Television, which saw its effort to replace its late and beloved host Alex Trebek founder.

Sony turned to guest hosts Mayim Bialik and Jennings after its original pick for the job, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, exited the show following the disclosure of his past disparaging podcasts remarks about women and others.

Sony has said it was resuming its search for a permanent host.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

More migrants trying to enter California by sea

U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Here’s what’s new with the latest Apple Watch Series 7

The newest Apple Watch is called the Series 7. While it doesn’t have one big new feature, there are lots of little refinements that make it one of the most useful accessories around. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. For starters, Apple has increased...
ELECTRONICS
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KTLA.com

Carl’s Jr. is the perfect party food

For more information on Carl’s Jr. visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 14, 2021. This segment is sponsored by Carl’s Jr.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLA.com

Submit your photos showing your die-hard love for the Dodgers

Do you bleed blue? Do you hate the Giants? Is your dog named Scully?. Show us how much love you have for the Boys in Blue by submitting photos that reflect your obsession. Tweet us photos of yourself, your family, your friends, even your pets, tagging @KTLA and using the hashtag #KTLADodgers.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KTLA.com

Celebrating dineLA with Michelin star Chef Joshua Gil at Mirame

It’s dineLA time in Los Angeles! To celebrate, The 5 Live crew visited Mirame in Beverly Hills to talk with Michelin star Chef Joshua Gil about his adventurous Mexican menu. On tonight’s menu? A tamal with rabbit, a vegan ceviche, pork belly with watermelon and a corn cake for dessert. Mirame also boasts an extensive list of tequila which pairs well with the modern Mexican fare.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
KTLA.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest director Monica Marini joined us live to share some of the food, drink, and festivities available this season. This segment originally aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 6, 2021.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles Kings radio analyst Daryl Evans previews new season

Los Angeles Kings radio analyst and former player Daryl Evans joined us live with a preview of the team’s 2021-22 season. Visit the Kings’ website for more information and tickets. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Yale University
KTLA.com

Driver taken into custody after pursuit in Sherman Oaks

A man wanted for reckless driving was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in Sherman Oaks, police said. The chase of the Volkswagen SUV began around 12:19 p.m. in the area of in the area of Topanga Canyon and Burbank, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Tips for applying to UC schools with Dr. Cynthia Colón

Dr. Cynthia Colón, host of the national weekly podcast Destination YOUniversity, College Essay Bootcamp founder and author of the book “Tips, Tales, and Truths for Teens,” joined live with her tips for submitting the best application to help maximize your choice of campuses to UC schools. Visit her website to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KTLA.com

S7 Ep. 14 The One Where They All Turn Thirty| Friends with Friends podcast

In this recap episode, Rachel turns 30 years old, and the friends all reflect on their 30th birthday. More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Coronavirus Daily | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery.
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

KTLA

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy