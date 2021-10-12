CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Shawnee wooded area identified

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 9 days ago

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Shawnee say the body of a woman found in a wooded area has been identified.

On Oct. 6, officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to a wooded area just south of Highland and Bonita after a body was discovered.

At the same time, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials say the woman’s body has been identified as 69-year-old Debra Jo Rohman.

At this point, the medical examiner’s office is still working to determine Rohman’s cause and manner of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

