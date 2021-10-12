CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Karina Conley

By Editorials and Opinion
Crain's Cleveland Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarina Conley has been elected to the membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC. Karina’s experience includes representing employers and management in a variety of labor and employment and workplace injury matters, including but not limited to claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, issues involving the Family Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, National Labor Relations Act, False Claims Act, Title IX, and both federal and state wage and hour statutes.

www.crainscleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Why Vaccine and Mask Mandates Hold Up in Court

Oct. 12, 2021 -- President Joe Biden’s announcement in September that large companies will soon be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees set off a domino effect of legal challenges in various states. Court cases began to crop up even before that when mask mandates came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Title Ix#Mcdonald Hopkins Llc#Americans
Fox47News

Mask debate in schools rages on as one parent files lawsuit over mandate

(WXYZ) — The debate regarding schools and mask mandates is continuing throughout Michigan, and there are two big developments overnight from local school districts. The Clintondale Community Schools Board of Education voted to impose a temporary mask mandate, and in Manchester, a parent is now suing the district's enforcement of its mask mandate.
MANCHESTER, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Commonwealth Court Of Pennsylvania Hears Arguments Over School Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fight over masking students went before the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. One of the state’s highest leaders, State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, is one of the parents fighting the mandate. The cases lasted about an hour and a half. Two attorneys argued why the mask mandate is not legal, while the Pennsylvania Department of Health argued it is well within its rights. The first 45 minutes featured the two attorneys with a lawsuit against Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. They said the Department of Health has no authority to create this mandate. One of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Virginia Mercury

Probation reforms face pushback, confusion in the court system

When lawmakers voted to reform probation in Virginia earlier this year, they said their motive was simple: Stop people from getting sent back to prison for minor violations like missing an appointment or failing a drug test. But three months after the new law went into effect, officials across the criminal justice system say the […] The post Probation reforms face pushback, confusion in the court system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy