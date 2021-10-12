Karina Conley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The fight over masking students went before the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. One of the state’s highest leaders, State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, is one of the parents fighting the mandate. The cases lasted about an hour and a half. Two attorneys argued why the mask mandate is not legal, while the Pennsylvania Department of Health argued it is well within its rights. The first 45 minutes featured the two attorneys with a lawsuit against Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. They said the Department of Health has no authority to create this mandate. One of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO