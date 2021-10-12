Karina Conley
Karina Conley has been elected to the membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC. Karina’s experience includes representing employers and management in a variety of labor and employment and workplace injury matters, including but not limited to claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, issues involving the Family Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, National Labor Relations Act, False Claims Act, Title IX, and both federal and state wage and hour statutes.www.crainscleveland.com
