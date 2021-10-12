Man Fatally Shot Near Queensbridge Houses Early Sunday

(iStock)

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot outside the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City early Sunday.

Police got a 911 call of a man shot at 10th Street and 40th Avenue a few minutes before 2 a.m.

Officers found the 37-year-old laying in front of 10-16 41st Ave. with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to New York Presbyterian- Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. There have been no arrests.