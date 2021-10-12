CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpects organic sequential quarterly growth of over 25% for Q3 and Q4. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com'), a recruiting solutions platform, highlighted today the company's growth strategy and issued a revenue forecast through Q4 of 2021. '2021 has been an...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Tesla Blasts Q3 Earnings Forecasts, Posts Record $13.76 Billion In Revenues

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while notching one of the strongest profit margins in the group's history, as the clean-energy carmaker continues to defy the impact of a slowdown in China vehicle demand and the global shortage in semiconductors. Tesla said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Recruiting#Yahoo Finance#Recruiter Com Group#Rcrt
The Hollywood Reporter

Canal+, Ad Unit Havas Drive Vivendi Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

Driven by pay TV unit Canal+ Group and advertising giant Havas, French media and telecommunications conglomerate Vivendi reported a 14.1 percent increase in its third-quarter revenue, or 10.3 percent when using constant currencies and focusing on the businesses that the company owns now. That brought revenue for the period to 2.48 billion euros ($2.89 billion). For the first three quarters of 2021, revenue increased 9.2 percent, or 8.5 percent at constant currencies and assets, to 6.87 billion euros ($8 billion). The results, unveiled on Thursday, didn’t include Universal Music Group anymore. Vivendi finished its spin-off of the home to the likes of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
gamingintelligence.com

Catena Media reveals strong Q3 revenue growth

Shares in Catena Media gained more than 6 per cent in Stockholm Wednesday morning after the betting and gaming affiliate reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021. Ahead of publication of its interim report next month, Catena Media said that the Q3 period had seen strong growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Iridium Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $162.2 million, beating the consensus of $153.71 million. Service revenue rose 9.3% Y/Y to $127.8 million. Revenue from equipment sales and engineering and support projects was $34.4 million. Commercial service revenue was $101.9 million, up 11%...
STOCKS
wsau.com

Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts

PARIS (Reuters) – Kering’s star brand Gucci grew sales by 3.8% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations, as the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed down sharply following a bumper second quarter, particularly in Asia. Overall sales at the French group rose by 12.2% on a comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Tesla stock price forecast for Q4 2021 ahead of Q3 results

Tesla shares advanced 7% last week after announcing strong EV sales in China. Analysts expect significant EPS and revenue growth when TSLA reports its fiscal Q3 results on Wednesday. The stock trades at steep valuation multiples after surging nearly 50% since 19th May. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce its fiscal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Sandvik Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3, Targets Sandvik Materials Technology Listing In 2022

Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKF) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 23.2% year-over-year to SEK 24.83 billion, with organic growth of 13%. Sales by segments: Mining and Rock Solutions SEK 11.11 billion (+32% Y/Y), Rock Processing Solutions SEK 1.79 billion (+17% Y/Y), Manufacturing and Machining Solutions SEK 8.82 billion (+20% Y/Y) and Materials Technology SEK 3.1 billion (+7% Y/Y).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CLPS Clocks 45% Revenue Growth In 2H, Issues Optimistic FY22 Outlook

Information technology consulting and solutions service provider CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) reported second-half FY21 revenue growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $67.7 million. Revenue by Service: Revenue from IT consulting services rose 43.2% Y/Y to $65.2 million, and customized IT solution services increased 81.0% to $2.1 million. Revenue From Operational Areas:...
STOCKS
chatsports.com

Medical Mattress Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2030

According to a Trends Market research report titled Medical Mattress Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2021 – 2030. The Research study on Medical Mattress Market is a crucial document for the industry players to understand competitive Medical Mattress Market scenario. The base year considered for Medical Mattress Market analysis is 2020. The report presents Medical Mattress Market industry chain structure, market overview, present industry statistics, market share & volume. All Medical Mattress Market industry is spanned across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America and Rest.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy