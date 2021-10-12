CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ClickStream Announces WinQuik(TM) Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

In total, over 335,000 Games Have Been Played on WinQuik™, and the 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games Exceeds 174,000 Users. BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App has over 3,200 daily active users, a 29% Day 7 retention rate, which is above average for gaming apps - typically 14%-16%. Beyond that, user's average session time of 7.5 minutes, well above the average of 5 minutes.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

CLIS – ClickStream Announces WinQuik Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate

In total, over 335,000 Games Have Been Played on WinQuik™, and the 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games Exceeds 174,000 Users. ClickStream Corp., a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App has over 3,200 daily active users, a 29% Day 7 retention rate, which is above average for gaming apps – typically 14%-16%. Beyond that, user’s average session time of 7.5 minutes, well above the average of 5 minutes.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Get more than half off this 5-star rated audio news app

Ever feel like you just don’t have the time to read all the articles and features online that you want to? We all want to do more reading, but, as recent research has found, most Americans rarely find the time. But what if you could multitask to get more reading...
CELL PHONES
abc57.com

Facebook apps stop working for some users days after massive outage

(CNN) -- Just days after several of its major services went down for about six hours, Facebook is suffering another outage. "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the company said on its verified Twitter account on Friday. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pooch Hall
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Smartphone App#Apps#Active Users#Tm#Winquik App#Freemium Sports Gaming#Ios
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nichegamer.com

Facebook Company to be Renamed; to be Known for More than Social Media and the Harm it Does

Facebook are reportedly going to rename their company, in efforts to be known for more than social media and its harms. The Verge reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name at the annual Connect conference (October 28th), but this may be revealed sooner. However, the Facebook app would become a product under the parent company; much like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and others.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
mobileindustryeye.com

App Annie: time spent in apps reaches more than five hours per day

-Indonesia is listed as the world’s most mobile-oriented region. Indonesian users spend 5.5 hours a day using mobile apps. -Notably, the US has reached a new high of 4.2 hours, up from 3.9 in Q2 2021, and the UK at 4.0 hours per day, up from 3.8 hours of time spent in apps in Q2 2021 for the average Android phone user.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Facebook Is Reportedly Going to Change Its Corporate Name

What will Facebook’s new name be? The social giant, amid one of the worst PR crises in its 17-year history, is expected to announce a new name before the end of the month, according to a report by tech-news site The Verge, citing an anonymous source. Facebook’s new name is supposed to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s positioning of the company as moving beyond social media — into a developer of virtual “metaverse” experiences, per The Verge. Zuckerberg plans to talk about the new name at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the new corporate name could be announced before then, according...
INTERNET
Ricky

What would happen if the Internet crashes in the entire world?

Do you remember the massive Facebook outage that occurred on 4 October 2021? Facebook and its subsidiaries Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, became globally unavailable for more than six hours. This was the longest outage that Facebook ever experienced since 2008.
helpnetsecurity.com

Microsoft patches actively exploited Windows zero-day (CVE-2021-40449)

On October 2021 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has fixed 71 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities. Of those, only one was a zero-day exploited in attacks in the wild (CVE-2021-40449) and three were publicly known before the release of the patches. Vulnerabilities of note. Let’s start with CVE-2021-40449, a Windows bug that may be used...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

9 ways to use open source every day

Recently I was invited to present on free and open resources that are available on the web. This presentation was part of a local effort to keep our community working—sponsored by the Foster Center at St. Bonaventure University near my home. Some of the resources I shared were not open source and merely cost $0, but many of the tools were also open source.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy