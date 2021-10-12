Playgon Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announced today that each of the matters set forth in the Company's management information circular dated September 10, 2021 were approved by the shareholders of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 8, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). The matters put forth at the Meeting for approval by the Shareholders included: (i) the election of Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, James Penturn, Michele (Mike) Marrandino, William Scott and Jason Meretsky as directors of the Company, (ii) the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company, and (iii) the ratification and approval of the Company's 10% 'rolling' stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The total percentage of shares voted by the Shareholders either in person or by proxy was approximately 62.69% of all shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting and all matters put forth to the Shareholders received a minimum of 99.31% of votes cast for such matters by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.