Playgon Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

 9 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announced today that each of the matters set forth in the Company's management information circular dated September 10, 2021 were approved by the shareholders of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 8, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). The matters put forth at the Meeting for approval by the Shareholders included: (i) the election of Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, James Penturn, Michele (Mike) Marrandino, William Scott and Jason Meretsky as directors of the Company, (ii) the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company, and (iii) the ratification and approval of the Company's 10% 'rolling' stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The total percentage of shares voted by the Shareholders either in person or by proxy was approximately 62.69% of all shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting and all matters put forth to the Shareholders received a minimum of 99.31% of votes cast for such matters by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ('Scorpio Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures in common shares of the Company. The interest payment date is October 26, 2021 and the interest payment record date is October 19, 2021. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company will issue a total of 4,581,401 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$441,424 (US$357,226) at an exchange rate of 1.2357 and an issue price of $0.0964 per share.
Tuxis Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) (the 'Company') today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded net income of $93,897 or $0.08 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; Leadership Team Additions Announced

VANCAOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK)(OTC PINK:CPPKF)(FRANKFURT:9CP) is pleased to announce that earlier today shareholders of Copperbank voted at the special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') to approve the long term incentive plan of the Company (the 'LTIP'), as further described in the management information circular of the Company dated September 14, 2021, with approximately 98% of votes cast in favour of the new LTIP. Additionally, the company is pleased to announce key appointments to the senior leadership team.
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders

THIS NOTICE TO SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTEHOLDERS IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITARIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO PASS THIS NOTICE TO SUCH BENEFICIAL OWNERS IN A TIMELY MANNER.
NuRAN Wireless Provides Corporate Update on Operations

NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstanding. NuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd. First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first day. QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR)(OTC...
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. announced today that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Calian Awarded Training Contract by the French Ministry of Defence Land Forces

Calian to support the French Ministry of Defence in increasing readiness of 60,000 troops. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, was selected by the French Ministry of Defence Land Forces to develop scenario and exercise script for upskilling 60,000 troops as part of one of their core 2022-2023 defence exercise programs, Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023. The French Ministry of Defence, a net new defence customer, chose Calian based on a solid track record of managing complex training requirements while ensuring reduced time to competency.
8,004 m Infill Drilling Completed at the Fully Permitted La Mestiza Open Pit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG)(OTC PINK:CNDGF) is pleased to announce completion of an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project, Nicaragua. The drilling programme has tightened drill spacing to 25 m along strike and 50 m down-dip in the zones that have the potential to support open pit mine development. The drilling is expected to upgrade the existing open pit gold mineral resource to the indicated category for the potential inclusion in future pre-feasibility or feasibility studies of the Company's fully permitted La India Gold Mine Development Project.
Zee Bends to Investor Demand for Shareholder Meeting After Court Ruling

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises finally agreed on Thursday to investment firm Invesco’s long-pending demand for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, after the Bombay high court agreed to allow the group a week to contest the resolution passed. Zee will set a date for the meeting on Friday. The Atlanta-based Invesco fund, which holds 18% of Zee shares has been calling since Sept. 11 for an EGM that would remove CEO Punit Goenka, who, along with his family holds a 4% share in the company, and add six directors of its choosing to the board. However, on Sept. 21, Zee sprang a...
Wave Estate to launch 150 luxury residential plots in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The leading real estate developer in Mohali - Wave Estate, under the aegis of business conglomerate The Wave Group, is set to launch 150 premium residential plots in Sector 85, Mohali, as a part of its new offering in the Tri-City. The plots are...
Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics, life sciences including pharmaceutical,...
Transcard Partners with ALT 5 Sigma to Offer Digital Assets to its Clients

Integration of trading and payments platform to expand access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency services. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, to offer its digital assets trading and payment services solution to Transcard's clients.
GGX Gold Corp Diamond Drilling Update - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the 'Company' or 'GGX') is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada. Diamond drilling commenced on June 8,...
AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
Ticket Marketplace Vivid Seats Goes Public Via SPAC Deal With Horizon Acquisition Corp.

Online tickets marketplace Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia joined Cheddar’s "Opening Bell" to discuss the decision behind launching an IPO via a SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation. According to Chia, it was the best route for the company as it looked to partner with a proven track record to strategize for the future. He also noted that pent-up demand for live events is as high as it's been in five years due to the pandemic. Shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol SEAT.
Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
