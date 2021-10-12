Rare Loon Makes Boothbay Harbor Appearance

Loons are among Maine’s beloved birds. But many people don’t realize that there are several species of loons, in addition to the most familiar, the common loon, that we see and hear each summer on Maine lakes. Worldwide, there are currently five recognized species of loons. All five are found in the northern hemisphere, breeding in Arctic and Boreal regions, though the common loon is the only one that nests as far south as the northern part of the lower 48.