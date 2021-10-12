CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Rare Loon Makes Boothbay Harbor Appearance

By Jeff, Allison Wells
boothbayregister.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoons are among Maine’s beloved birds. But many people don’t realize that there are several species of loons, in addition to the most familiar, the common loon, that we see and hear each summer on Maine lakes. Worldwide, there are currently five recognized species of loons. All five are found in the northern hemisphere, breeding in Arctic and Boreal regions, though the common loon is the only one that nests as far south as the northern part of the lower 48.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
City
Biddeford Pool, ME
State
Alaska State
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
State
Florida State
City
Mexico, ME
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Loons
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy