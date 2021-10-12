CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Black Bird Biotech Announces Recent In-Field Use of MiteXstreamTM Have Reveled the Potential of MiteXstreamTM As a Biopesticide with Repellent Qualities

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that, during recent in-field use of MiteXstreamTM, it has become apparent that MiteXstreamTM is effective in repelling certain pests, including grasshoppers and potato bugs, from plants. With EPA biopesticide certification already in hand, this recent result, which is still to be definitively confirmed by third-party testing, could provide MiteXstreamTM with a competitive advantage above and beyond its excellent cost-benefit qualities and 'through the day of harvest' application ability.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Black Bird Biotech Launches MiteXstream(TM) Online Store for Direct Sales to Commercial and Home Users

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, to facilitate direct sales to commercial and home users. The new www.mitexstream.com website has been redesigned to better handle traffic driven to it by BBBT's marketing efforts within the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT also is focusing marketing efforts on potential large customers across the agricultural spectrum, including, in addition to large cannabis grows, coffee farms ($20 billion in global sales annually), vineyards ($4.5 billion in U.S. sales annually) and plant and flower farms ($16 billion in U.S. sales annually).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black dentist fighting to bring diversity to her field

Dr. Laila Hishaw turned an “ah-ha” moment three years ago into a mentoring program for youngsters of color who might want to pursue a career in dentistry. Dismayed by the small number of Black dentists in the United States — fewer than 4 percent of the total, according to the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute — Hishaw took action.
EDUCATION
Post Register

Bird cherry-oat aphids on the move; time to inspect fields

The winged from of bird cherry-oat aphids has been observed in winter wheat in Twin Falls County, Idaho; the wheat was planted in late-September. The observed aphid numbers were relatively low (averaging one per young seedling), but it indicates that the aphids are on the move, and that the numbers could increase, if the mild weather continues.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
myedmondsnews.com

Bird Lore: Black-necked Stilt

A Black-necked Stilt appeared in the Edmonds Marsh in May 2007. This species is regularly seen in summer on Eastern Washington ponds. While it is rare in Western Washington, a few have been seen regularly in the last few years, including in Snohomish County near Snohomish and Stanwood. So it is time for bird watchers to keep an eye out for the return of this species to our own puddle of water. It is usually seen in spring or fall on the wet side of the mountains.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 20 Oklahoma Towns That Suck To Live In

Most media outlets around the state bend over backwards to share only the positive news about the great state of Oklahoma. That's just not my style. Without the dark, there is no light. If there were no sadness in this world, there would be no joy. Life is cyclical and there has to be a balance. While I'm always happy to expose the best of Oklahoma, because there's really no shortage of good things here, I'm also obliged to present to you the twenty Oklahoma towns that suck to live in.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Birds#Bbbt#Beyondpesticides
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
My Country 95.5

Woman Survives Wyoming Bear Attack – Or So We Thought

Honestly, we were horrified. We kept asking her if she was okay. She was really confused by what we meant by that. It was an honest mistake. I mean, come on look at the photo, above. Doesn't she look like she was attacked by a bear? We hear about bear attacks in Wyoming all the time. It was a natural assumption.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

8,004 m Infill Drilling Completed at the Fully Permitted La Mestiza Open Pit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG)(OTC PINK:CNDGF) is pleased to announce completion of an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project, Nicaragua. The drilling programme has tightened drill spacing to 25 m along strike and 50 m down-dip in the zones that have the potential to support open pit mine development. The drilling is expected to upgrade the existing open pit gold mineral resource to the indicated category for the potential inclusion in future pre-feasibility or feasibility studies of the Company's fully permitted La India Gold Mine Development Project.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy